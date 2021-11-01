Second man pleading guilty in Coralville Christmas day shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A second man is pleading guilty in the Christmas Day deadly shooting in Coralville.

Prosecutors originally charged Elijah McAbee with aiding and abetting first degree murder. But court documents show he took a plea deal for lesser charges, including carrying weapons and assault. His sentencing is set for November 19.

His brother, Milton McAbee, also took a plea deal last month. Prosecutors originally charged him with first degree murder. But court documents show he pleaded guilty to lesser charges, including voluntary manslaughter. His sentencing is now set for December 3.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Boston Way, south of Coral Ridge Mall. Gregory Jackson died and two others were hurt.

Court documents show Milton McAbee admitted to shooting Jackson in retaliation for attacking his father just hours earlier, and Elijah McAbee shot a witness.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.