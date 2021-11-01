Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Quiet start to November

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a quiet start to November for our entire area. Today, a system passing to our south may bring us some scattered clouds, but that’ll be about it. Look for highs well up into the 40s. Lows tonight should fall down to the mid-20s with Election Day weather looking good with mid-40s on the way. A gradual warming trend is likely later this week with highs getting close to 50 again by Thursday and solidly into the 50s by the weekend. Don’t forget to “fall back” Saturday night into Sunday as Daylight Saving Time ends. Have a great week!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Man shot on southeast side of Cedar Rapids, juvenile arrested
Eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times
Quintin Vincent Green, left, 31, of Oneida, Wisc., and Nancy Marie Moreno, right, 37, of...
Two arrested in Clayton County after alleged auto theft, police pursuit
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots fired, possible related injury
Cedar Falls Police searching for missing elderly man
Update: Missing elderly man found

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Temperatures fall quickly under an initially clear sky this evening, bottoming out below...
A chilly start to November
Temperatures fall quickly under an initially clear sky this evening, bottoming out below...
First Alert Forecast
Breezy, but sunny, conditions likely through Sunday.
Blustery Halloween ahead, leading into chilly week