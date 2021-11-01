CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a quiet start to November for our entire area. Today, a system passing to our south may bring us some scattered clouds, but that’ll be about it. Look for highs well up into the 40s. Lows tonight should fall down to the mid-20s with Election Day weather looking good with mid-40s on the way. A gradual warming trend is likely later this week with highs getting close to 50 again by Thursday and solidly into the 50s by the weekend. Don’t forget to “fall back” Saturday night into Sunday as Daylight Saving Time ends. Have a great week!

