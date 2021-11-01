Show You Care
Police investigating fatal shooting outside lodge in Ames

As of Aug. 21, there have been 263 mass shootings in the U.S., according to Gun Violence Archive.
As of Aug. 21, there have been 263 mass shootings in the U.S., according to Gun Violence Archive.(unsplash.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man outside the Elks Lodge in Ames where a Halloween party was being held.

Police say 23-year-old Stashaun Brown, of Des Moines, died from his injuries in the late Friday night shooting. Officers were called just before midnight Friday to the lodge for reports of shots fired in a crowd of about 100 people. Investigators believe a group of people had been fighting before the confrontation escalated into gunfire.

Arriving officers found Brown with a gunshot wound. Police say he was taken to an area hospital, where he died early Saturday.

No other injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

