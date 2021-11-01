Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Panel OKs payment in Univ. of Iowa women’s swimming suit

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa panel responsible for resolving lawsuits against the state has agreed to pay nearly $400,000 in attorney and expert witness fees as part of a settlement in a lawsuit in which University of Iowa officials reversed a decision to eliminate the women’s swimming program.

The State Appeal Board voted Monday to pay $399,989 to five attorneys and three expert witnesses. Iowa Solicitor General Jeff Thompson says the payment was part of a court-approved settlement.

Members of the women’s swimming and diving team sued last year alleging the decision to eliminate the program violated a federal law that bars sex-based discrimination in federally funded education programs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Man shot on southeast side of Cedar Rapids, juvenile arrested
Eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times
Quintin Vincent Green, left, 31, of Oneida, Wisc., and Nancy Marie Moreno, right, 37, of...
Two arrested in Clayton County after alleged auto theft, police pursuit
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots fired, possible related injury
Cedar Falls Police searching for missing elderly man
Update: Missing elderly man found

Latest News

White flags representing people who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil cover a field as part of a...
COVID-19′s global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years
Creighton University
October survey shows growth, but scant confidence in economy
Cedar Rapids Public Library sees usage shift as people use locations to work, job hunt
Cedar Rapids Public Library sees usage shift as people use locations to work, job hunt
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
UAW members and John Deere reach a tentative agreement