November is off to a great start

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - October ended with some active weather. November on the other hand looks to have a very quiet beginning. High pressure keeps us quiet and mostly clear through tomorrow night. We also stay cool with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Rainfall chances look sparse if at all in the next two weeks. This is good news as the harvest continues. Have a great night!

