Levi Enright attempts to break world record for most pull ups in 24 hours

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three pull ups every 30 seconds. That was Levi Enright’s game plan for breaking the 24 hour record for the most pull ups.

“So the past few months, I’ve been doing pull ups every day. About 500 to 600 to just get my strength and endurance built up,” said Enright.

He had been training for the past nine months to complete more than 7,715 in a day. That was the previous record set by former army ranger Brandon Tucker in 2019.

“I reached out to him. He’s a great guy and he helped me out with training for it,” said Enright. “We’re trying to go for at least 8,000 today, but as far as we can go. We’ve got 24 hours.”

Setting a world record is strenuous enough, but for every pull up he completed, he hoped to raise a dollar for someone close to him.

“A couple years ago my brother passed away and I really took it hard, but this is just a way I coped with it. I started doing pull ups and it turned into this. Now, I’m raising money for his son, my nephew, for his college fund.”

Enright gathered four friends that were in charge of log sheets and recording the entire event that would have to be verified. He also had supporters that helped with food, drinks, massages. You name it, his team thought of just about everything; even down to what he was wearing.

“Every hour I’ll stretch my gloves out. I have three sets and I take a hair dryer and put it inside the glove to dry them out, so they’re not getting all sweaty and stuff,” said Enright.

Over and over and over he kept pulling himself up over the bar. He put his body to the test to help make an impact on others who have gone through a tough time.

Enright went for over 20 hours and 30 minutes completing 6,741 pull ups. However, he started showing signs of extreme fatigue and exhaustion. His team tried refuel him, but in the end ruled it wasn’t safe for him to continue.

