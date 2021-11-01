Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

IowaWORKS reopens expansion office in Postville

IowaWORKS will be reopening its Postville, IA Expansion office on Monday, November 1st.
IowaWORKS will be reopening its Postville, IA Expansion office on Monday, November 1st.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - IowaWorks reopened its Postville, IA expansion office earlier today inside Upper Explorerland at 134 W. Greene St.

IowaWORKS, a proud partner of the American Job Center network, provides job seeker services such as unemployment insurance, career counseling, employment searches, resume and cover letter assistance, Registered Apprenticeship, and National Career Readiness Certificate testing.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended. Please call the Dubuque office at 563-556-5800 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Man shot on southeast side of Cedar Rapids, juvenile arrested
Eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times
Quintin Vincent Green, left, 31, of Oneida, Wisc., and Nancy Marie Moreno, right, 37, of...
Two arrested in Clayton County after alleged auto theft, police pursuit
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots fired, possible related injury
Cedar Falls Police searching for missing elderly man
Update: Missing elderly man found

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
ConnectCR map
ConnectCR Bridge Naming Event
Former Dubuque school principal pleads guilty to Wire Fraud
Ottumwa Fire Department
Family dog dies in weekend house fire in Ottumwa