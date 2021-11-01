Show You Care
Iowa school board candidates raising lots of campaign cash

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DES MOINES (AP) - Running for a school board seat is getting expensive in Iowa given the current intense interest in how schools are responding to the coronavirus pandemic and teaching history.

The Des Moines Register reports that the 58 candidates running for school board seats in the Des Moines area’s seven largest school districts have collectively raised more than $180,000 for the November 2 elections.

In the last two elections, all the candidates in those same districts raised less than $35,000. Several candidates raised over $10,000 apiece for their races, which is something no candidate did in the 2017 and 2019 elections.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

