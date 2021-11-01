Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Family dog dies in weekend house fire in Ottumwa

Ottumwa Fire Department
Ottumwa Fire Department(source: KYOU)
By Anne Hughes
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Ottumwa firefighters responded to a house on Saturday, October 30 around 6:30 pm at 226 South Schuyler Street.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found smoke and flames emitting from the backside of the house.

Firefighters knocked the fire down from the exterior and then advanced to the interior to extinguish the fire and search for victims.

The family’s dog was found dead in the home, the death was likely caused by smoke inhalation.

Firefighters say there was no one home at the time of the fire and there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants of the home. The home sustained heavy fire damage in the kitchen area and heavy smoke and heat damage throughout the rest of the structure.

The home was being used as a rental. The cause of the fire was unattended cooking.

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Man shot on southeast side of Cedar Rapids, juvenile arrested
Eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times
Quintin Vincent Green, left, 31, of Oneida, Wisc., and Nancy Marie Moreno, right, 37, of...
Two arrested in Clayton County after alleged auto theft, police pursuit
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots fired, possible related injury
Cedar Falls Police searching for missing elderly man
Update: Missing elderly man found

Latest News

IowaWORKS will be reopening its Postville, IA Expansion office on Monday, November 1st.
IowaWORKS reopens expansion office in Postville
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
ConnectCR map
ConnectCR Bridge Naming Event
Former Dubuque school principal pleads guilty to Wire Fraud