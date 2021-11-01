Family dog dies in weekend house fire in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Ottumwa firefighters responded to a house on Saturday, October 30 around 6:30 pm at 226 South Schuyler Street.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found smoke and flames emitting from the backside of the house.

Firefighters knocked the fire down from the exterior and then advanced to the interior to extinguish the fire and search for victims.

The family’s dog was found dead in the home, the death was likely caused by smoke inhalation.

Firefighters say there was no one home at the time of the fire and there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants of the home. The home sustained heavy fire damage in the kitchen area and heavy smoke and heat damage throughout the rest of the structure.

The home was being used as a rental. The cause of the fire was unattended cooking.

