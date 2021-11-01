Dubuque offers free “Ride to Vote” service on election day

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque’s public transportation system, The Jule, is offering free bus rides for voters on election day for the Dubuque City Council and the Dubuque Community School Board.

The Jule’s fixed-route service and on-demand service will provide free “Ride to Vote” rides during hours of operation from 6:15 am to 6:45 pm. Residents who wish to utilize this free service can inform Jule operators that they are riding to vote. Fixed-route buses will not deviate from regular routes but will provide rides to bus stops within reasonable walking distance of polling places in Dubuque.

Upon request, transportation services staff will provide information to participants to assist with their navigation from fixed-route stops to polling places. Details on polling places and the locations of the nearest fixed-route bus stops are available at www.cityofdubuque.org/ridetovote. Residents can find their polling place and other election-related information at www.dubuquecountyiowa.gov/189/Elections.

Masks/face coverings are required while riding the Jule. For more information, please contact The Jule at 563.589.4266 or email transit@cityofdubuque.org.

