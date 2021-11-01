Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

COVID-19′s global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years

By CARLA K. JOHNSON AP Medical Writer
White flags representing people who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil cover a field as part of a...
White flags representing people who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil cover a field as part of a protest against the government's health policies outside the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Activists said they placed 600 flags, each with a person's name, to represent the 600,000 death toll, announced the previous day. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)(Eraldo Peres | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The global death toll from COVID-19 has topped 5 million, nearly two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems.

Together, the United States, the European Union, Britain, and Brazil account for one-eighth of the world’s population but nearly half of all reported deaths. The U.S. alone has recorded over 745,000 lives lost, more than any other nation.

The staggering figure is almost certainly an undercount because of limited testing and people dying at home without medical attention, especially in poor parts of the world, such as India.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Man shot on southeast side of Cedar Rapids, juvenile arrested
Eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times
Quintin Vincent Green, left, 31, of Oneida, Wisc., and Nancy Marie Moreno, right, 37, of...
Two arrested in Clayton County after alleged auto theft, police pursuit
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots fired, possible related injury
Cedar Falls Police searching for missing elderly man
Update: Missing elderly man found

Latest News

Creighton University
October survey shows growth, but scant confidence in economy
Cedar Rapids Public Library sees usage shift as people use locations to work, job hunt
Cedar Rapids Public Library sees usage shift as people use locations to work, job hunt
In August, the University of Iowa moved to abruptly eliminate men’s and women’s swimming and...
Panel OKs payment in Univ. of Iowa women’s swimming suit
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
UAW members and John Deere reach a tentative agreement