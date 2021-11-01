ConnectCR Bridge Naming Event

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 3rd, Cedar Rapids officials, ConnectCR, and Alliant Energy representatives will hold a naming event and unveil the design of the former CRANDIC bridge.

The project will connect NewBo and Czech Village with a bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists designed with elements honoring the history of the area. The bridge will be a signature element on Cedar Rapids’ segment of the American Discovery Trail and part of the Great American Rail-Trail.

Expected speakers include Mike McGrath (ConnectCR), Steve Sovern (ConnectCR), Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart, Cedar Rapids City Manager Jeff Pomeranz, and Terry Kouba (Alliant Energy).

The event will be held at Alliant Energy’s River Run Substation, 10th Street SE, Cedar Rapids, IA, at the Sinclair Levee Trail connection.

