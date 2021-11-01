City of Cedar Falls hosting launch watch party to honor local astronaut

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - People can gather together this week in Cedar Falls to watch one of their own fly into space.

Raja Chari is from Cedar Falls, and is one of four astronauts scheduled to fly to the International Space Station. The crew will replace four other astronauts that have been there since April.

NASA and SpaceX originally scheduled the Crew Dragon 3 to launch on Sunday, but weather forced the flight to scrub. Now it will take off early Wednesday morning from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

People are gathering at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, November 2nd. That’s located at 4600 South Main Street. Mayor Rob Green posted on his Facebook page people could also come before that time to watch election results from the November General Election.

If people would rather join virtually, they can click on this link: bit.ly/cf-crew3.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.