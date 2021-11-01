Cedar Rapids woman who sold $1,000 worth of Heroin and Fentanyl pleads guilty to Drug Conspiracy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Ladonna Cynthia Givens, age 32, from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

In a plea agreement, Givens admitted that she agreed with another person to distribute heroin on multiple occasions in January 2021. Givens admitted that the other person would receive orders from drug customers, but that Givens would arrive at the meeting location and distribute the drugs. She also admitted that on January 2021 that on two occasions she sold $500 worth of purported heroin, which was later determined to contain both heroin and fentanyl.

Givens was taken into custody by the United States Marshal after the guilty plea and will remain in custody pending sentencing. Givens faces a possible maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment, a $1,000,000 fine, and a lifetime of supervised release following any imprisonment.

