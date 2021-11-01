Cedar Rapids Public Library sees usage shift as people use locations to work, job hunt

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Thousands of people are visiting the Cedar Rapids Public Library, but not always for books. Library Director Dara Schmidt told us she’s noticed usage trends change, especially since the pandemic.

Frankline Tshombe visits the Cedar Rapids Public Library’s downtown location every week to virtually take part in a work meeting.

”It gives me motivation to like leave the house instead of working from home,” Tshombe told us.

While some are going to the library to work, others are going to find work.

”We’re seeing multiple people every single day using the library to either look for work, update their resumes, or get new skill sets to go for the job that they want as opposed to the job that they have,” Schmidt said.

In June, the library launched it’s mobile technology lab, which has already helped applicants at a job fair, build resumes on site.

”To take those freshly printed resumes right on the to employers who were waiting there to get new staff,” Schmidt explained.

With nearly 45,000 in recent grant money from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the library plans to expand those mobile efforts.

Usage trends are also playing a role in plans to find a permanent home for the Ladd library. A million dollar gift from the estate of Nadine Sandberg with will help with that. While it’s smaller, the west side location accounts for 30% of overall usage, and sees higher demand for large-print books.

“You know it’s not a main library with all the bells and whistles and features. It has warmth, people love it, there’s a lot of family stuff that happens there. And so we recognize the stuff that people value in that library and absolutely want to honor that with whatever it is that comes next,” Schmidt said.

