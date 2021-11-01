Show You Care
Cedar Rapids house turns into “Fluffy’s Fun House” on Halloween

Kids going through the free haunted house get scared at "Fluffy's Fun House" in Cedar Rapids on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Courtesy: Marc Bauer)(KCRG)
By Marc Bauer
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Halloween, a house in Cedar Rapids turns into “Fluffy’s Fun House” with one goal in mind - to scare trick-or-treaters.

It’s free for anyone to attend, and thousands of people took their chance to get scared on Halloween.

Christian “Fluffy” Maiers has organized the haunt for years, even bringing in her neighbors on it.

“I want everyone to get scared on Halloween,” said Fluffy. “Everybody deserves to scream, and honestly it makes me smile when they do.”

Kids say they had a lot of fun while getting scared at the house.

Neighbors say the annual scare brings in more trick-or-treaters every year, and they love to take part.

“It’s not just for the kids, but the adults are having fun too, which makes it even more special,” said neighbor Nancy Dougherty.

