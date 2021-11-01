Baby boomers are a bigger part in the housing market than a decade ago

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “It was unbelievable,” said Gus Pladsen of Waterloo about buying his first home. “It was stepping into homes and not just looking at them online.”

Pladsen had been searching for a home for a few years and finally made the jump earlier this year to start making offers. He said the process took about six months, and several offers that he gave were not accepted.

“I think fatigue came from going to see something that I liked and then not getting it,” he said.

New data collected by real estate experts at Zillow showed baby boomers were taking part in the housing market at a much higher rate than they had in 2009. Buyers over the age of 60 jumped 47% from 2009 to 2019. In the same time frame, people between the ages of 18 to 39 dropped 13%.

I never knew who was outbidding me,” he said. “It was interesting when I saw this data,” he said.

“I’ve been seeing this trend for the last five years,” said Amy Wienands, owner of Wienands Real Estate in Waterloo.

He has been a practicing agent for 28-years. While Zillow said the 2008 recession played a role in the lower number of Baby Boomers participating in the market during 2009 as well as a decrease in construction, she said that wasn’t the case in Iowa.

Wienands pointed to the financial stability and experience of older returning buyers and said a shortage in houses was due to the nationwide supply shortages.

“I’m going to take the person who put down 30%-40% over 5$ every time,” she said. Sometimes you need to get to know the seller when you make an offer.”

While Wienands said the market has been difficult for people like Pladsen, she said people need to remain patient when selling or buying their house.

“It got frustrating after the first couple of offers,” said Plandsen. “My agent would always come back and tell me there would be another one.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.