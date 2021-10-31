UNI knocks off Southern Illinois winning 23-16

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Northern Iowa football team earned a 23-16 victory over Southern Illinois Saturday handing the Salukis their first conference loss of the season.

The Panthers defense forced two fumbles and tallied two interceptions. Benny Sapp III led in solo tackles and Jared Brinkman led in overall tackles with seven assists.

On offense, Theo Day threw for 103 yards and two touchdowns, while Bradrick Shaw led the team rushing with 128 yards.

Matthew Cook went 3-3 on the day and has made 14 consecutive field goals.

UNI will take their three-game win streak on the road next week to face Illinois State.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.