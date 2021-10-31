Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

UNI knocks off Southern Illinois winning 23-16

Northern Iowa quarterback Theo Day (12) tries to break a tackle by Southern Illinois safety...
Northern Iowa quarterback Theo Day (12) tries to break a tackle by Southern Illinois safety Jakari Patterson (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Northern Iowa won 23-16. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Northern Iowa football team earned a 23-16 victory over Southern Illinois Saturday handing the Salukis their first conference loss of the season.

The Panthers defense forced two fumbles and tallied two interceptions. Benny Sapp III led in solo tackles and Jared Brinkman led in overall tackles with seven assists.

On offense, Theo Day threw for 103 yards and two touchdowns, while Bradrick Shaw led the team rushing with 128 yards.

Matthew Cook went 3-3 on the day and has made 14 consecutive field goals.

UNI will take their three-game win streak on the road next week to face Illinois State.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Chelsea, Iowa, on the night of...
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Tama Co.
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday Oct. 28, 2021, to push...
Iowa lawmakers pass vaccine mandate exemption bill
Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of the John Deere Engine Works plant on...
John Deere, UAW reach tentative agreement pending worker vote
One person was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Chelsea.
Investigation continues after deputy shoots, kills armed man in Chelsea
Police arrested 20-year-old Tyrone Glen Davis (Middle) and 20-year-old Taylor Scott Austin...
Police ID man stabbed to death in home invasion; 3 arrested

Latest News

West Virginia wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. (1) is defended by Iowa State defensive back...
Doege, Brown lead West Virginia over No. 22 Iowa State 38-31
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) forces a fumble against Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras...
Defense carries Wisconsin to 27-7 triumph over No. 9 Iowa
Pleasant Valley advances past Cedar Falls 42-14
Pleasant Valley advances past Cedar Falls 42-14
Dowling Catholic ends Linn-Mar's magic season with a 38-13 win in Des Moines
Dowling Catholic ends Linn-Mar's magic season with a 38-13 win in Des Moines