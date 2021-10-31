Two arrested in Clayton County after alleged auto theft, police pursuit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were taken into custody by law enforcement officials after allegedly stealing a car and then leading officers on a chase.

Quintin Vincent Green, 31, of Oneida, Wisc., and Nancy Marie Moreno, 37, of Sheboygan, Wisc., were arrested by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. Charges were not yet specified by officials, but they said that multiple felony and misdemeanor charges were pending.

At around 8:53 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, the sheriff’s office received a report of a vehicle that was stolen near Farmersburg. The initial report said that a red car was present at the time that the vehicle was stolen, and that both were seen driving south on Iowa Highway 13.

Deputies said that they located the two vehicles near the intersection of 230th Street and Highway 13, but they refused to pull over. Instead, the vehicles allegedly led deputies on a chase.

The driver of the allegedly stolen vehicle attempted to elude deputies until they reached Elkader and attempted to flee on foot. The red car drove to an area on Crystal Road, east of Strawberry Point, before coming to a stop.

The Strawberry Point Police, Iowa State Patrol, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, and Elkader Police Department assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing. Green and Moreno are being held at the Clayton County Jail.

