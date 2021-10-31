Man shot on southeast side of Cedar Rapids, juvenile arrested

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a shooting incident on Saturday night, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 8:55 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue SE. Officers discovered an adult male who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of what officials described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they took a juvenile suspect into custody after gathering evidence at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

