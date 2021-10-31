Show You Care
Heinz selling ‘tomato blood costume kit’ for Halloween

Heinz has rolled out a special edition "tomato blood" ketchup, along with a costume kit.
Heinz has rolled out a special edition "tomato blood" ketchup, along with a costume kit.(Heinz via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Ketchup has long been used as a stand-in for blood in Halloween pranks. Now one company is capitalizing on it.

Heinz has rolled out a special edition “tomato blood” ketchup, along with a costume kit.

The so-called blood is regular old ketchup. But instead of suggesting it go on fries, the condiment maker is encouraging customers to slather it on necks, fingers and other appendages, saying, “If you have Heinz, you have a costume.”

Heinz is also selling a costume kit featuring the Halloween-themed ketchup, along with a makeup palette, makeup brushes, a tattoo sheet, vampire teeth and eyelashes.

So good news if you’re still looking for a costume - a quick look in the fridge may be all you need.

The kit features the Halloween-themed ketchup, a makeup palette, makeup brushes, a tattoo...
The kit features the Halloween-themed ketchup, a makeup palette, makeup brushes, a tattoo sheet, vampire teeth and eyelashes.(Heinz via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

