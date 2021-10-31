Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Doege, Brown lead West Virginia over No. 22 Iowa State 38-31

West Virginia wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. (1) is defended by Iowa State defensive back...
West Virginia wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. (1) is defended by Iowa State defensive back Kym-Mani King (19) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)(Kathleen Batten | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Jarret Doege threw three touchdown passes, Leddie Brown rushed for two scores and West Virginia upset No. 22 Iowa State 38-31 on Saturday. West Virginia came alive on offense after averaging 20 points in its first four league games.

Iowa State was missing injured leading tackler Mike Rose and the league’s top defense gave up a season-high 492 yards. Breece Hall rushed for 167 yards for the Cyclones. But he fumbled reaching for the potential tying touchdown with about 6 minutes left and West Virginia’s Alonzo Addae recovered.

Iowa State got the ball back but Brock Purdy’s pass into the end zone fell incomplete as time ran out.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Chelsea, Iowa, on the night of...
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Tama Co.
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday Oct. 28, 2021, to push...
Iowa lawmakers pass vaccine mandate exemption bill
Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of the John Deere Engine Works plant on...
John Deere, UAW reach tentative agreement pending worker vote
One person was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Chelsea.
Investigation continues after deputy shoots, kills armed man in Chelsea
Police arrested 20-year-old Tyrone Glen Davis (Middle) and 20-year-old Taylor Scott Austin...
Police ID man stabbed to death in home invasion; 3 arrested

Latest News

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) forces a fumble against Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras...
Defense carries Wisconsin to 27-7 triumph over No. 9 Iowa
Pleasant Valley advances past Cedar Falls 42-14
Pleasant Valley advances past Cedar Falls 42-14
Dowling Catholic ends Linn-Mar's magic season with a 38-13 win in Des Moines
Dowling Catholic ends Linn-Mar's magic season with a 38-13 win in Des Moines
Kennedy survives and advances with a 23-9 win over Dubuque Senior
Kennedy survives and advances with a 23-9 win over Dubuque Senior