Defense carries Wisconsin to 27-7 triumph over No. 9 Iowa

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) forces a fumble against Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras...
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) forces a fumble against Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Graham Mertz scored on two quarterback sneaks and threw a touchdown pass to help Wisconsin trounce No. 9 Iowa 27-7 on Saturday for its fourth consecutive victory.

Wisconsin forced three turnovers, produced six sacks and limited Iowa to 24 yards rushing. The Badgers maintained control of their destiny in the Big Ten West Division race and regained possession of the Heartland Trophy that goes to the winner of this annual matchup.

Iowa has lost two straight games.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Pleasant Valley advances past Cedar Falls 42-14
Dowling Catholic ends Linn-Mar's magic season with a 38-13 win in Des Moines
Kennedy survives and advances with a 23-9 win over Dubuque Senior
