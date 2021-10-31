Defense carries Wisconsin to 27-7 triumph over No. 9 Iowa

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Graham Mertz scored on two quarterback sneaks and threw a touchdown pass to help Wisconsin trounce No. 9 Iowa 27-7 on Saturday for its fourth consecutive victory.

Wisconsin forced three turnovers, produced six sacks and limited Iowa to 24 yards rushing. The Badgers maintained control of their destiny in the Big Ten West Division race and regained possession of the Heartland Trophy that goes to the winner of this annual matchup.

Iowa has lost two straight games.

