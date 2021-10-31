A chilly start to November

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures fall quickly under an initially clear sky this evening, bottoming out below freezing for most of eastern Iowa by early Monday morning. Look for increasing clouds along and south of Highway 20 early Monday with mostly cloudy skies remaining through much of the day in these areas, partly cloudy to the north. Clouds do look to break up somewhat late in the afternoon, but temperatures will only climb into the mid 40s across the board. This cooler air continues through the week as afternoon highs remain in the 40s with overnight lows down into the mid 20s. Dry weather prevails as well. Look for a slight warmup into the lower 50s by next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.