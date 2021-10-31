Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Police investigating two shooting incidents

(AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating two shooting incidents from early Saturday morning.

Police say at 12:53 a.m. officers were dispatched to the WaWa Caribbean Restaurant at 4342 16th Ave. SW for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, they found the majority of people had fled the scene and they did not find any injured victims. But police say they did find fresh blood in the parking lot.

Police say they did not find anyone who witnessed the incident.

A preliminary investigation indicates there was a large party scheduled at the restaurant from 10:00 p.m. - 4:00 a.m.

Then at 3:00 a.m., Police say The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics reported a 19-year old male had showed up at the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The hospital says he told them he was shot while leaving a party in Cedar Rapids.

Police say he told the hospital he did not want to talk with officers. CRPD says they have been unsuccessful in making contact with him.

Anyone with information about the incidents should call Cedar Rapids Police at 319-286-5491.

