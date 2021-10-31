Show You Care
Update: Missing elderly man found

Cedar Falls Police searching for missing elderly man
Cedar Falls Police searching for missing elderly man(Cedar Falls Public Safety Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Donald Brown was found safely by law enforcement in Chickasaw County.

Original Story-Cedar Falls Police are looking for a missing elderly man with dementia.

Officers learned 89-year-old Donald Brown left his Cedar Falls home on Saturday around 3:00 p.m. Police say he left home in a Green Buick LeSabre with the Iowa license plate FJ016.

Donald is 5′7″, 140lbs. and was last seen wearing a gray pajama shirt and jeans.

Police say it’s unknown where he would travel to at this point.

Anyone with information should contact the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department at 319-273-8612.

