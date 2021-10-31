Show You Care
Blustery Halloween ahead, leading into chilly week

By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures turn chillier for a while after a cold front moved through the area early on Sunday morning.

Breezy conditions through the day reinforce that colder airmass, though highs still reach the upper 40s to low 50s with a good deal of sunshine. Temperatures in the evening for Trick-or-Treating should be a little chilly, in the low to mid 40s, with a breeze still somewhat present.

An isolated sprinkle or flurry cannot be ruled out on Monday, though any activity would be very limited at any one location if it takes place at all. Temperatures stay in the mid 40s through the work week, with a subtle warmup toward next weekend.

Dry weather stays in place for the entirety of the 9-day, as well.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

