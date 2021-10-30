Show You Care
Operation Quickfind: Talaya McGee

Talaya McGee, 14
Talaya McGee, 14(Jennifer Albrecht | Marion Police Department)
By Phil Reed
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -The Marion Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.

Talaya McGee, 14, was last seen on Friday at Squaw Creek Trailer Park. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs around 145 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing black jeans, green crocs, gray long sleeve shirt, and had a blue backpack.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Marion Police or local law enforcement. In an emergency, call 911.

