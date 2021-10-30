Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Operation Quickfind: Sharom Kahungu

Sharom Kahungu, 13.
Sharom Kahungu, 13.(Courtesy: Marion Police Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing boy.

Sharom Kahungu, 13, was last seen on Friday at Excelsior Middle School. He is 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighs around 80 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. His parents were unsure of what he wore to school, according to police.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Marion Police or local law enforcement. In an emergency, call 911.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Chelsea, Iowa, on the night of...
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Tama Co.
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday Oct. 28, 2021, to push...
Iowa lawmakers pass vaccine mandate exemption bill
Police arrested 20-year-old Tyrone Glen Davis (Middle) and 20-year-old Taylor Scott Austin...
Police ID man stabbed to death in home invasion; 3 arrested
One person was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Chelsea.
Investigation continues after deputy shoots and kills armed man in Chelsea
A brewery, family fun center, boutique hotel, and community plaza are moving forward on the...
Cedar Rapids commission approves First and First development

Latest News

"I think it's about corporate greed as far as I'm concerned and people need to come together as...
Food production workers donate supplies to striking Deere employees
The Southend Tap reopened Friday after police say a drunk driver crashed his truck into the bar.
Dubuque bar reopens after truck crashes into it
Police say 22-year old Richard Forsythe stabbed and killed his ex-girlfriend, then left her...
Illinois man pleading guilty to ex-girlfriend’s murder in Dubuque
‘PEER’ Program at Hawkeye Community College aims to reduce recidivism