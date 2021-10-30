Operation Quickfind: Sharom Kahungu

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing boy.

Sharom Kahungu, 13, was last seen on Friday at Excelsior Middle School. He is 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighs around 80 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. His parents were unsure of what he wore to school, according to police.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Marion Police or local law enforcement. In an emergency, call 911.

