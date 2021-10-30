Show You Care
John Deere, UAW reach tentative agreement pending worker vote

Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of the John Deere Engine Works plant on...
Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of the John Deere Engine Works plant on Ridgeway Avenue in Waterloo, Iowa, on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. About 10,000 UAW workers have gone on strike against John Deere since Thursday at plants in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.(Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Negotiators for John Deere and the United Auto Workers have reached a tentative agreement for a new labor contract, according to officials.

The tentative agreement will still need approval from UAW workers to go into effect. John Deere officials said that the agreement would last for six years for the union’s 10,100 employees.

Union officials also noted the tentative deal, though added that workers remain on strike until ratification is reached. As of Saturday morning, officials had not arranged for a date for workers to vote.

Deere workers at around 12 facilities have been on strike since Thursday, October 14, after the previous labor agreement with the UAW expired before a new deal was reached. A spokesperson with the UAW said employees were striking for the ability to earn what they call “a decent living, retire with dignity, and establish fair work rules.”

This is the second tentative agreement reached between the union and Deere. Workers rejected the previous agreement on October 10.

