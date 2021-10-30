Excellent fall weather on Saturday, before a blustery Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fairly nice autumn day begins our weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds at times and reasonable temperatures.

Winds stay fairly light for your Saturday as well as highs reach the mid to upper 50s. After a period of mostly clear skies this evening into the early overnight hours, some clouds and windier conditions arrive light. Those clouds and winds stick around for most of Sunday, before lightening up a bit toward Trick-or-Treat time on Halloween.

Temperatures after today generally turn cooler, with a low point being met by Wednesday with highs struggling into the low to mid 40s. A hard freeze is likely for all this week, including those that have avoided it thus far.

