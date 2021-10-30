Show You Care
Dubuque bar reopens after alleged drunk driver crashes into building

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday was the first time in three weeks that anyone opened a beer at The Southend Tap, which was the same amount of time the bar spent shut down.

The reopening comes after police said a drunk driver lost control of his truck and crashed it into the bar. The crash severely damaged one of the bar’s walls and a gas line.

”I was at home asleep and I got a phone call that the building had blown up,” John Ohnesorge, the bar’s owner, said. “I did not even know what to think.”

Ohnesorge said the first estimates would keep his bar on ice for months, which is something he could not afford, especially after the last year.

”Everyday you lose money and your customers start to get comfortable somewhere else,” Ohnesorge said.

Ohnesorge said many people and businesses chimed in to help him reopen as soon as possible, but now he is really noticing the extent of the damages.

”My rough estimate right now is that It is going to be upwards of about $30,000,” Ohnesorge said. “The bills are coming in.”

And that is why, even though they are still finishing up some details, like putting the curtains up and fixing the dartboard, he said he is thrilled to be back open.

”If you want to help, just come have a drink, because we need it,” Ohnesorge said.

Justin Rainey, who is both a bartender and a frequent customer at the bar, was one of the first people to come in after the reopening.

”The bar is brand new back there, looks like nice paint job, it has got some nice light in here so, so far the first half-hour of the place being open, it has got a good vibe going,” Rainey said.

Rainey said The Southend Tap has become his home away from home for the past three years, so he is relieved that no one got hurt in the crash and that his second family can now reunite.

”The place looks great, happy to be here” Rainey added. “The family we have here, the family away from our families, over the years we have come to care for each other a lot.”

