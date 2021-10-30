Show You Care
Dubuque animal rescue wants dog survival story to be a lesson for others on euthanasia

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Vicky Ruefer has spent the last 10 years rescuing stray dogs and cats in critical condition through her rescue group, Whispurring Hope Rescue.

“I will go out any time, day or night, in the woods, set kennels up and trap these animals,” Ruefer said. “Even if they are people’s lost dogs.”

Earlier this month, however, Ruefer found herself in the midst of a critical case with some disturbing facts. A Facebook post all the way from Allison, Iowa led Ruefer to Buck, a 13-year old German Wirehaired Pointer.

“We noticed it for a couple of hours and nobody grabbed on to it to help him and nobody in that area would help, no vets,” Ruefer said. “I called and asked if they had found a place for him and they said no and I said, ‘Hey, I am Whispurring Hope; we will take him in if you can get him to Dyersville.’”

After Buck made the 90-minute trip to Dyersville, Ruefer saw the dog severely injured and malnourished. It was not until a couple of days later when an anonymous phone call filled her in on what had happened.

”His owner was older and he decided it was time for Buck to cross the rainbow bridge and he took him out and shot him,” Ruefer said. “It is typical for counties, for farmers to do that, but if you are not trained to do it properly, the animal suffers very bad and he suffered very bad.”

Even though she does not recommend this type of euthanasia, Ruefer mentioned there are places, like Iowa State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, that explain how to properly do it. She added Buck’s owner left him for dead and did not follow the law.

”You need to make sure the animal is passed away and, by law, you need to have a burial site for that animal,” Ruefer said. “You cannot just leave it lying there.”

Buck spent a month after that just roaming around, but he started recovering at the Animal Health Clinic in Dyersville, where he even made some friends. Now he is at a forever foster, where Ruefer said he will have everything he needs. She mentioned, however, not many pets survive what Buck did.

“Do not shoot your dog unless you know what you are doing,” Ruefer said. “Buck suffered severely for a month just because it was not done properly. Otherwise, use your vet.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

