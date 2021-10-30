Show You Care
Cold front brings chills through Halloween

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overall, there isn’t much scary about our Halloween forecast, through our weather does begin to transition to more bone-chilling temperatures to start November. Tonight, a cold front pushes through eastern Iowa with gusty winds picking up overnight and into Sunday. Gusts of 25-30 MPH are possible out of the northwest. Winds look to die down by Sunday evening, just in time for trick-or-treating. Still, the kids may want an extra layer as temperatures will fall from the mid 40s to lower 40s through the evening. Behind this front, cooler air settles in as November begins Monday. Look for highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid 20s through the week.

