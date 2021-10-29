Food production workers donate supplies to striking Deere employees

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Union workers from Johnson County donated a truckload of supplies to striking John Deere workers in Waterloo on Friday morning.

The Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union represents workers at Quaker Oats, General Mills, and Cole’s foods in North Liberty.

“Oh I bet it’s probably 8 or 9,00 pounds of product, I’d imagine once we get that trailer loaded,” Bob Dixon, one of the workers involved, said.

RWDSU workers didn’t want to sit on the sidelines as Deere workers marched picket lines. Dixon and about 15 other members loaded up 2 trucks and a trailer with food and supplies for the UAW members.

“They had a list of what they wanted to take in and have distributed amongst their members, so we just worked off the list that the UAW gave us,” Dixon said.

Deere union workers went on strike more than two weeks ago. They say they are pushing for higher wages and health benefits as well as pension guarantees. It’s a fight Dixon says unions know well.

“I think it’s about corporate greed as far as I’m concerned, and people need to come together as membership and as employees to fight against that,” Dixon said.

Representatives from the UAW declined to comment during the donation. But, Dixon told us that every single person said thank you as they brought in the supplies and were really appreciative. He said this is just their first stop.

“We are not finished. I mean, this is just the beginning for us,” Dixon said. “As long as they are out on strike we’re gonna continue to work to help provide for our brothers and sisters.”

