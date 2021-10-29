Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Food production workers donate supplies to striking Deere employees

By Christina Valdez
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Union workers from Johnson County donated a truckload of supplies to striking John Deere workers in Waterloo on Friday morning.

The Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union represents workers at Quaker Oats, General Mills, and Cole’s foods in North Liberty.

“Oh I bet it’s probably 8 or 9,00 pounds of product, I’d imagine once we get that trailer loaded,” Bob Dixon, one of the workers involved, said.

RWDSU workers didn’t want to sit on the sidelines as Deere workers marched picket lines. Dixon and about 15 other members loaded up 2 trucks and a trailer with food and supplies for the UAW members.

“They had a list of what they wanted to take in and have distributed amongst their members, so we just worked off the list that the UAW gave us,” Dixon said.

Deere union workers went on strike more than two weeks ago. They say they are pushing for higher wages and health benefits as well as pension guarantees. It’s a fight Dixon says unions know well.

“I think it’s about corporate greed as far as I’m concerned, and people need to come together as membership and as employees to fight against that,” Dixon said.

Representatives from the UAW declined to comment during the donation. But, Dixon told us that every single person said thank you as they brought in the supplies and were really appreciative. He said this is just their first stop.

“We are not finished. I mean, this is just the beginning for us,” Dixon said. “As long as they are out on strike we’re gonna continue to work to help provide for our brothers and sisters.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Chelsea, Iowa, on the night of...
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Tama Co.
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday Oct. 28, 2021, to push...
Iowa lawmakers pass vaccine mandate exemption bill
Police arrested 20-year-old Tyrone Glen Davis (Middle) and 20-year-old Taylor Scott Austin...
Police ID man stabbed to death in home invasion; 3 arrested
One person was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Chelsea.
Investigation continues after deputy shoots, kills armed man in Chelsea
A brewery, family fun center, boutique hotel, and community plaza are moving forward on the...
Cedar Rapids commission approves First and First development

Latest News

Buck is a 13-year old German Wirehaired Pointer.
Dubuque animal rescue wants dog survival story to be a lesson for others on euthanasia
The Southend Tap reopened Friday after police say a drunk driver crashed his truck into the bar.
Dubuque bar reopens after alleged drunk driver crashes into building
Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of the John Deere Engine Works plant on...
John Deere, UAW reach tentative agreement pending worker vote
Sharom Kahungu, 13.
Operation Quickfind: Sharom Kahungu