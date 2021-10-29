Show You Care
UIHC Cardiologist: people over 40 should not take preventative Aspirin

The days of using Aspirin as a treatment to prevent heart attacks may soon be over for some...
The days of using Aspirin as a treatment to prevent heart attacks may soon be over for some patients.(AP Photo/Emma H. Tobin)
By Libbie Randall
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The days of using Aspirin as a treatment to prevent heart attacks may soon be over for some patients.

Dr. Phillip Horwitz with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics said there are some new recommendations, in light of the results from a study conducted over nearly five years.

The study shows that the risks that come with taking preventative Aspirin, such as internal bleeding, outweigh the benefits for some consumers.

Dr. Horwitz, a cardiologist, said people over 60 should not use aspirin as a preventative measure against heart disease, unless they are taking it as a result of a previous heart attack or stroke.

“For younger people, it’s a bit of a decision with their physician,” Dr. Horwitz said. “So if you’re in the 40-to-60 age group, you can have a discussion with you physician, for people who are at low risk of internal bleeding and have an increased risk of developing heart disease, it can still be recommended.”

Horwitz suggested to consult a physician for alternative options to pain relief and heart disease prevention.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

