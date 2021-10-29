Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Two teens injured in stabbing at Dubuque apartment

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two teenagers were injured, and a third was arrested after a stabbing at an apartment in Dubuque on Thursday night.

In a news release, officials said police responded to a call about a disturbance at the apartment in the 400 block of Angella Street at around 7:45 p.m.

After arriving, police said they found two 14-year-old girls suffering from stab wounds. One of the girls had reportedly been stabbed in the leg, and the other had a laceration on her arm.

The two teens were taken to the hospital to be treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 13-year-old girl, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of willful injury.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Chelsea, Iowa, on the night of...
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Tama Co.
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday Oct. 28, 2021, to push...
Iowa GOP introduces bill to allow employees to opt-out of COVID-19 vaccine requirements
Peosta Mayor Jim Merten has resigned unexpectedly, just days before he was expected to be on...
Peosta mayor resigns just days away from election
McDonald's in Iowa City
Local McDonald’s restaurants under new ownership
Cedar Rapids boy survives vicious dog attack, mother raises awareness on importance of...
Cedar Rapids boy survives vicious dog attack, mother raises awareness on importance of responsible pet ownership

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual Hillsborough County NH GOP Lincoln-Reagan...
Former Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Univ. of Iowa on Monday
Justice Dept. to conduct onsite visits to Cedar Rapids schools over seclusion rooms
The superintendent for the Cedar Rapids Community School District says the Justice Department...
Justice Dept. to conduct onsite visits to Cedar Rapids schools
Police arrested 20-year-old Tyrone Glen Davis (Middle) and 20-year-old Taylor Scott Austin...
Police ID man stabbed to death in home invasion; 3 arrested