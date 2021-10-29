Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Spooktacular Saturday, Turning Bone-Chilling Sunday

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wind is expected to die down through the evening with a quiet but cloudy night ahead. As we head into Halloween weekend, Saturday looks to be the warmer of the two days with a cold front bringing cooler air for Halloween itself. Look for variable cloud cover on Saturday and highs in the mid 50s. Winds remain out of the NW but should be calmer, in the 5-10 MPH range. Into Sunday, a cold front brings back gusty winds and cooler air. Highs Sunday top out in the 40s to around 50 with NW winds gusting 25-30 MPH at times. By evening and trick-or-treat time, winds look to die down with temperatures falling to the lower 40s by the end of the evening. We remain cool to start November with a few flurries possible Monday and highs in the mid 40s much of next week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Chelsea, Iowa, on the night of...
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Tama Co.
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday Oct. 28, 2021, to push...
Iowa GOP introduces bill to allow employees to opt-out of COVID-19 vaccine requirements
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday Oct. 28, 2021, to push...
Iowa lawmakers pass vaccine mandate exemption bill
McDonald's in Iowa City
Local McDonald’s restaurants under new ownership
Peosta Mayor Jim Merten has resigned unexpectedly, just days before he was expected to be on...
Peosta mayor resigns just days away from election

Latest News

As we head into Halloween weekend, Saturday looks to be the warmer of the two days with a cold...
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Some early showers, gusty north wind continues
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
A rainy one today, windy as well