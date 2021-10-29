Spooktacular Saturday, Turning Bone-Chilling Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wind is expected to die down through the evening with a quiet but cloudy night ahead. As we head into Halloween weekend, Saturday looks to be the warmer of the two days with a cold front bringing cooler air for Halloween itself. Look for variable cloud cover on Saturday and highs in the mid 50s. Winds remain out of the NW but should be calmer, in the 5-10 MPH range. Into Sunday, a cold front brings back gusty winds and cooler air. Highs Sunday top out in the 40s to around 50 with NW winds gusting 25-30 MPH at times. By evening and trick-or-treat time, winds look to die down with temperatures falling to the lower 40s by the end of the evening. We remain cool to start November with a few flurries possible Monday and highs in the mid 40s much of next week.

