Some early showers, gusty north wind continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of showers are still possible early this morning along with a gusty north wind. Clouds will remain pretty thick most of the day and with only limited breaks in the clouds later today, highs will probably remain in the lower 50s for most areas. Tomorrow still looks like the best day of the next nine or more with partly sunny sky and highs into the 50s. The wind will be light tomorrow as well. Sunday, a cold front moves in, leading to increasing wind and highs into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Trick or treat temperatures are still on track to be in the 40-45 range. Early next week, colder air moves in and aside from possibly a few flurries on Monday, all of next week looks dry. We’ll be down to the 20s for lows each night. Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.