Republican Ashley Hinson confirms run for 2nd District after redrawn maps approved

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, State Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, watches as House...
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, State Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, watches as House Speaker Pat Grassley takes the oath of office during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has confirmed she is running for re-election in 2022.

The announcement came just hours after lawmakers voted to approve new district maps on Thursday, and confirms that she hasn’t changed her mind since announcing her intention to run for re-election in August.

Hinson won her election to the U.S. House in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District in 2020, beating incumbent Rep. Abby Finkenauer.

The redrawn district maps put Hinson in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.

“In 2022, I will humbly ask the voters of Iowa’s new 2nd Congressional District to send me back to Congress,” Hinson said in a tweet.

State Senator Liz Mathis announced in July she would be running against Hinson.

On Thursday, Mathis tweeted, “We have our district - #IA02. Our district number might have changed, but I’m as excited as ever to run for this seat.”

Iowa's Legislative Services Agency released its second Congressional redistricting map ...
Iowa's Legislative Services Agency released its second Congressional redistricting map Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2021, after the first one was rejected.(Iowa Legislative Services Agency)

