Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

‘PEER’ Program at Hawkeye Community College aims to reduce recidivism

By Phil Reed
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A program at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo hopes to help prison inmates find work.

The PEER Program offers courses for various skilled trade fields. Inmates meet with program organizers before getting out of jail to discuss their interests and find related courses that suit their interests.

More than 80 people have taken part in the program since it began in May.

Organizers say it’s a good way to give people a second chance, but also help address the skilled worker shortage.

“It can give a sense of pride,” program coordinator Gabrielle Fleischhacker said. “Accomplishment to individuals who want to complete a training program, work on their resume, gain more enjoyable employment, sustainable employment.”

Organizers say former inmates who take part in a job training program are 48% less likely to recidivate.

The PEER program is paid for by Hawkeye Community College.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Chelsea, Iowa, on the night of...
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Tama Co.
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday Oct. 28, 2021, to push...
Iowa GOP introduces bill to allow employees to opt-out of COVID-19 vaccine requirements
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday Oct. 28, 2021, to push...
Iowa lawmakers pass vaccine mandate exemption bill
McDonald's in Iowa City
Local McDonald’s restaurants under new ownership
Peosta Mayor Jim Merten has resigned unexpectedly, just days before he was expected to be on...
Peosta mayor resigns just days away from election

Latest News

Police say 22-year old Richard Forsythe stabbed and killed his ex-girlfriend, then left her...
Illinois man pleading guilty to ex-girlfriend’s murder in Dubuque
Biden European Trip
Biden begins European tour as U.S. lawmakers look to push ahead with spending plan
Dubuque stabbing injures two teens, third in custody
Dubuque stabbing injures two teens, third in custody
Biden Pope Macron
Biden meets with Pope, Macron