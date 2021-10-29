Local turkey farmers avoid supply chain issues

WELLMAN, Iowa (KCRG) - It may be harder than usual for consumers to find a fresh bird this Thanksgiving.

Consumer Reports says production issues facing large turkey producers may cause a headache for those looking for a fresh bird for their thanksgiving dinner.

The solution: buying a local turkey.

Witthoft Family Farms in Wellman, Iowa has more than 500 turkeys to offer this thanksgiving season. The birds range from 14-18 lbs.

“We don’t have a labor shortage. We’re gonna be all of our own labor,” Brandon Witthoft said. “The cool part is is the turkeys were hatched in Iowa, to grow in Iowa, fed with Iowa feed.”

This year marks Brandon and his wife Lori’s first year raising turkeys at their century farm.

Lori says buying a local turkey guarantees freshness for a Thanksgiving dinner.

“When food travels a long ways, they have to sometimes do things to food to preserve it to keep it fresh,” Lori said. “And so when you get something that’s a little more closer to you in range, nothing’s you know, nothing needs to be done to that to keep it fresh.”

The purchase of a turkey from Witthoft Family Farms can be made from Best of Iowa in Kalona, owned and operated by Lori.

