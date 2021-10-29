Show You Care
Local school board elections could see higher voter turnout

Officials in Johnson County think that increased national attention on local elections could result in higher voter turnout.(KWCH)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Johnson County think that increased national attention on local elections could result in higher voter turnout.

“You know, you look here in Johnson County, we have some pretty heated school board races,” Johnson County Auditor Travis Weipert said. “I think [the school board races] are going to be the focus of the voters.”

COVID-19 policy, Critical Race Theory, and standardized testing are among the issues at the forefront of voters minds in many school board races.

All 13 school districts in Johnson County are looking to fill open seats.

Weipert says local elections are a perfect opportunity for people looking to make a direct change in their community.

“One of the most important elections are your local [elections] because you can actually call up the mayor or your city council member or your school board member,” Weipert said. “You can’t do that with at the national level. And you know, the bulk of your taxes go to the school district.”

Polls open Tuesday, November 2 at 7 a.m., and close at 8 p.m. - an hour earlier than in past elections, due to a law signed by Governor Kim Reynolds this past July.

The recently-passed law also impacts mailed absentee ballots - which now must arrive at the auditor’s office before closing time in order to be counted, as opposed to only needing to be postmarked by election day in the past.

To find your polling location, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

