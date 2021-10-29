Justice Dept. to conduct onsite visits to Cedar Rapids schools over seclusion rooms

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The superintendent for the Cedar Rapids Community School District says the Justice Department will conduct on-site visits next week.

It’s part of the district’s ongoing review of its use of physical restraint and seclusion.

Superintendent Noreen Bush said the department has not filed any complaint or made any findings against the District.

She said the district has been collaborating and cooperating with the Department’s requests.

An I9 investigation looked into the use of seclusion rooms in 2017.

It found the state lacked oversight concerning their use.

Last year, the Iowa Board of Education issued the new rules for seclusion rooms.

