One person shot in officer-involved shooting in Tama Co.

CHELSEA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is responding to a shooting involving law enforcement in Tama County.

Few details have been released but the Iowa State Patrol reports one person has been shot and has been transported to an area hospital, the extent of their injuries is not known. Officials have blocked off Station Street as part of their investigation.

No other information has been released.

