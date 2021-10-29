Show You Care
One person shot in officer-involved shooting in Tama Co.

Law enforcement on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Chelsea, Iowa, on the night of...
Law enforcement on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Chelsea, Iowa, on the night of Thursday, October 28, 2021. (BRIAN TABICK/KCRG)((BRIAN TABICK/KCRG))
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHELSEA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is responding to a shooting involving law enforcement in Tama County.

Few details have been released but the Iowa State Patrol reports one person has been shot and has been transported to an area hospital, the extent of their injuries is not known. Officials have blocked off Station Street as part of their investigation.

No other information has been released.

Check back for updates.

