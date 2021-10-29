Investigation continues after deputy shoots and kills armed man in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Iowa (KCRG) -An investigation is ongoing by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation after a Tama County deputy shot and killed a 28-year-old man.

Officials say Dewey Wilfong III was walking around with a handgun. It happened near 1001 Station Street in Chelsea just before 7:30 Thursday night.

Richard Rahn, the Special Agent in Charge with the DCI, said body camera video from the incident is not going to be released at this time.

It is unclear what prompted the deputy to shoot the man. Officers originally responded to the scene for reports of shots fired.

A deputy on scene fired one round, hitting Wilfong in the chest. That fatal shot has prompted an independent investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Court records show Wilfong was convicted of domestic abuse in 2012. Federal law bans people convicted of domestic abuse from having guns.

Tama County Assessor documents confirm the shooting took place near Wilfong’s home in Chelsea - about 45 miles west of Cedar Rapids.

