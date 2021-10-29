Show You Care
Investigation continues after deputy shoots and kills armed man in Chelsea

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHELSEA, Iowa (KCRG) -An investigation is ongoing by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation after a Tama County deputy shot and killed a 28-year-old man.

Officials say Dewey Wilfong III was walking around with a handgun. It happened near 1001 Station Street in Chelsea just before 7:30 Thursday night.

Richard Rahn, the Special Agent in Charge with the DCI, said body camera video from the incident is not going to be released at this time.

It is unclear what prompted the deputy to shoot the man. Officers originally responded to the scene for reports of shots fired.

A deputy on scene fired one round, hitting Wilfong in the chest. That fatal shot has prompted an independent investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Court records show Wilfong was convicted of domestic abuse in 2012. Federal law bans people convicted of domestic abuse from having guns.

Tama County Assessor documents confirm the shooting took place near Wilfong’s home in Chelsea - about 45 miles west of Cedar Rapids.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Law enforcement on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Chelsea, Iowa, on the night of...
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday Oct. 28, 2021, to push...
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday Oct. 28, 2021, to push...
McDonald's in Iowa City
Peosta Mayor Jim Merten has resigned unexpectedly, just days before he was expected to be on...
The days of using Aspirin as a treatment to prevent heart attacks may soon be over for some...
allout was brutal Friday after Biden's announcement of a $1.75 trillion framework, chiseled...
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday Oct. 28, 2021, to push...
Turkey farmers are busy now - and for some, the threat of continued supply chain shortages looms.
