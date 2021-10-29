Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hiawatha woman credits alternative treatment for COVID-19 recovery

By Phil Reed
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - A Hiawatha woman is crediting a post-viral fatigue treatment for her recovery from COVID-19.

It’s a mix of natural and prescription remedies called “SHINE,” developed by a doctor who stays in Hawaii.

Tammy Krotz was diagnosed with Covid-19 in June, 2020. She had a mild case of the virus. It wasn’t until she went back to teaching and started doing her normal activates a couple of months later when she NOTICED the long-term effects.

“I was extremely exhausted,” she said. “Had brain fog, had muscle aches and pain.

Doctors told Krotz it was long-haul COVID-19. After doing research, Krotz started the SHINE program virtually with Dr. Jacob Teitelbaum in April.

Krotz says the treatment is helping.

“I’m definitely not back to where I was,” she said. “But I am sure a long way ahead of where I was in April.”

SHINE stands for sleep, hormones, immunity/infections, nutrition, and exercise, with a goal of optimizing energy production.

Dr. Teitelbaum says he’s used it to treat thousands of people with post-viral fatigue over the years. He says he’s only treated 10 people so far dealing with long-haul COVID-19.

“What I’m happy to do is supply people the research,” said Teitelbaum, “We have randomized double blind placebo controlled studies that show statistically and clinically highly effective results and safety from the protocols that we use.”

KCRG-TV9 reached out to local hospitals and medical experts. They said they did not have any information on the treatment.

There is a published study showing effectiveness in treating Chronic Fatigue and Fibromyalgia.

Teitelbaum admits many doctors don’t know about the treatment, and isn’t pushing people who are skeptical.

“Wait until you find something you’re comfortable doing.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence near the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan.
Union worker hit, killed by car while walking to picket line in Milan identified
McDonald's in Iowa City
Local McDonald’s restaurants under new ownership
Makéna Solberg speaks out after she said two men sexually assaulted her at a University of Iowa...
Woman at center of Univ. of Iowa frat house rape allegations speaks out
Cedar Rapids boy survives vicious dog attack, mother raises awareness on importance of...
Cedar Rapids boy survives vicious dog attack, mother raises awareness on importance of responsible pet ownership
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday Oct. 28, 2021, to push...
Iowa GOP introduces bill to allow employees to opt-out of COVID-19 vaccine requirements

Latest News

Law enforcement on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Chelsea, Iowa, on the night of...
Iowa Div. of Criminal Investigation responding to officer-involved shooting in Tama Co.
A brewery, family fun center, boutique hotel, and community plaza are moving forward on the...
Cedar Rapids commission approves First and First development
Linn County voters will decide whether a casino is in the cards for Cedar Rapids
Linn County voters to decide on potential Cedar Rapids casino
As domestic violence cases rise in Iowa, law enforcement enhances their priority on related cases
Law enforcement makes domestic violence top priority as cases rise