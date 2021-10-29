Hiawatha woman credits alternative treatment for COVID-19 recovery

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - A Hiawatha woman is crediting a post-viral fatigue treatment for her recovery from COVID-19.

It’s a mix of natural and prescription remedies called “SHINE,” developed by a doctor who stays in Hawaii.

Tammy Krotz was diagnosed with Covid-19 in June, 2020. She had a mild case of the virus. It wasn’t until she went back to teaching and started doing her normal activates a couple of months later when she NOTICED the long-term effects.

“I was extremely exhausted,” she said. “Had brain fog, had muscle aches and pain.

Doctors told Krotz it was long-haul COVID-19. After doing research, Krotz started the SHINE program virtually with Dr. Jacob Teitelbaum in April.

Krotz says the treatment is helping.

“I’m definitely not back to where I was,” she said. “But I am sure a long way ahead of where I was in April.”

SHINE stands for sleep, hormones, immunity/infections, nutrition, and exercise, with a goal of optimizing energy production.

Dr. Teitelbaum says he’s used it to treat thousands of people with post-viral fatigue over the years. He says he’s only treated 10 people so far dealing with long-haul COVID-19.

“What I’m happy to do is supply people the research,” said Teitelbaum, “We have randomized double blind placebo controlled studies that show statistically and clinically highly effective results and safety from the protocols that we use.”

KCRG-TV9 reached out to local hospitals and medical experts. They said they did not have any information on the treatment.

There is a published study showing effectiveness in treating Chronic Fatigue and Fibromyalgia.

Teitelbaum admits many doctors don’t know about the treatment, and isn’t pushing people who are skeptical.

“Wait until you find something you’re comfortable doing.”

