Cedar Rapids commission approves First and First development

A brewery, family fun center, boutique hotel, and community plaza are moving forward on the plot of land in Cedar Rapids once intended for a casino.
By Ethan Stein
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An important city group recommended approval Thursday for 1st & 1st, LLC’s plans to develop a stretch of land at First Street and First Avenue W in Cedar Rapids.

A developer for the group said the proposed project will cost around $71 Million and will head to Cedar Rapid’s City Council in November. The land, which was originally reserved for a casino, has been mostly unused since the flood of 2008.

The project, which the City of Cedar Rapids has worked on since 2019, will have a Big Grove Brewery and a pickleball restaurant.

Cedar Rapids-based contractor Hunter Companies withdrew its application to redevelop the old Transamerica site hours before the meeting began. About 10 days ago, it hosted a meeting with neighbors who expressed concern over the project called North River Center addition.

Dave Watson, who lives near the site, is concerned about the traffic that the new office buildings and convenience stores may bring.

“There’s already so much traffic on 42nd Street,” Watson said. “42nd Street is the trunk of the tree and the branches are all the neighborhoods that need 42nd Street to go in and get out.”

Hunter Companies General Counsel Shannon Thompson said the contractor is postponing the project to engage more with the community about it.

“We feel any development of this site would benefit from additional input from the neighbors,” Thompson said. “We would like the opportunity to work with the community to address the neighborhood’s concerns with development before proceeding with a subdivision of the site.”

Watson said he hopes those efforts from Hunter Companies are more organized.

”Well I hope they would sit down with us and have another meeting and try to have it in a location and early enough in the day with enough notice that we could actually participate,” Thompson said.

Hunter Companies will need to resubmit its plans to the commission in order to restart the process.

