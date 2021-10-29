Show You Care
Biden tells Macron US ‘clumsy’ in Australian submarine deal

U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands during a...
U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands during a meeting at La Villa Bonaparte in Rome, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. A Group of 20 summit scheduled for this weekend in Rome is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden has told French President Emmanuel Macron that America was “clumsy” in its orchestration of a secret U.S.-British submarine deal with Australia.

The contract left France in the lurch because France believed it had a similar deal with Australia.

Biden and Macron met Friday in Rome, where both will attend a  global summit over the weekend.

Biden told Macron that he was under the impression that France had been informed about the secret talks with the British and Australia.

Biden added that he thought what the U.S. did to its oldest ally was “clumsy.”

