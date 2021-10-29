Show You Care
Bars, restaurants face glass shortage amid pandemic

By KCCI
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Bars and restaurants say they’re seeing a glass shortage as part of pandemic-related supply chain issues.

The Jasper Winery in Des Moines is having trouble finding wine bottles.

Owner Mason Groben said he thought shutting down due to the virus would be the hardest thing he had to do. But now, he says dealing with a glass shortage is an even bigger issue.

“There is going to be a glass shortage. And our glass supplier has told me about that, and the biggest thing is that for the first time in 20 years of making wine I’ve had to sign a contract for the entire next year to secure my glass,” Groben said.

He says he’s trying to adapt by offering wine in cans.

He also says he’s been forced to use different-sized glass bottles.

Supply chain issues are expected to last through next year.

